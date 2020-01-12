The Debate
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut: 'Wrong To Boycott Deepika Padukone Or Her Film Chhapaak'

Bollywood News

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday came out in support of actor Deepika Padukone and said, "The demand to boycott the actress and her film is wrong."

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday came out in support of actor Deepika Padukone, who is facing flak from the BJP and some other quarters over her visit to the JNU campus in Delhi to express solidarity with students who were recently attacked by armed assailants. Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member and the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said the country cannot be run in a "Talibani" style.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji strong on Day 2 while Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak underperforms

After Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday; while many appreciated her "silent solidarity", but many others criticised her for "supporting the Leftists", saying it was a promotional stunt for her latest film "Chhapaak". Some also demanded a boycott of her film, based on the life of an acid attack survivor, played by Padukone. A section of BJP leaders also criticised the 34-year- old actor over her JNU visit.

Talking to PTI, Raut said, "The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong. The country cannot be run in a 'Talibani' style." "Chhapaak", directed by Meghna Gulzar, hit the theatres on Friday. The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday declared the film tax-free in the two states. Declaring a movie tax-free means the state has waived the entertainment levy imposed on it, thereby bringing down the ticket rates and encouraging more people to watch it.

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji: Which movie out of Deepika, Ajay ventures has an edge in screen count

Chhapaak Box-office collection

While Deepika's film underperformed and witnessed poor start at the box-office on Day 1, the film showed an upward trend on the second day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter handle that Meghna Gulzar's film is unable to connect with the audience beyond metro cities. He mentioned that while the film is performing decent at premium multiplexes, the total collection is still 'underwhelming'.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal go gaga over film; compared to Baahubali 2

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

