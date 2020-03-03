BJP's Kapil Mishra Now Gets Y-grade Security Cover, After Claiming 'death Threats'

BJP's controversial leader Kapil Mishra, who is accused of inciting the communal riots in North East Delhi that killed 47, was given an additional security cover last week. After evaluating the supposed threat to his life, Kapil Mishra was accorded with Y-grade security by the Home Ministry, which authorises the BJP leader to be guarded by six security officials, including two personal security officers (PSOs) at all times.

According to the security protocol, one of the security officials will reportedly be armed with an automatic rifle and others with a pistol. Known as the third level of security cover in India below Z and Z+ level, Y-grade security allows protection cover by 11-member workforce, including 1 or 2 NSG commandoes, in addition to the police personnel.

On March 1, Kapil Mishra claimed that he was being 'threatened with murder' on his phone, social media from both India and abroad. He said, "I am constantly being threatened with murder on the phone, on WhatsApp, on Email. Hundreds of threats are being given continuously from the country and abroad. I don't fear this hate campaign against me." The Opposition has long-sought an FIR against the BJP leader for 'hate-mongering' and accused him of encouraging the violence that unleashed in the national capital during the maiden state visit of the US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, a Delhi HC bench comprising Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh adjourned the pleas seeking the formation of SIT to probe the communal violence in the national capital till 2.30 pm. When the police officer present in the SC claimed that he had not seen the videos of BJP leaders making incendiary statements, Justice Muralidhar played the video featuring BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The police officer then identified the sub-inspector who was spotted standing near Mishra.

Kapil Mishra's 'hate-mongering'

On Sunday, Mishra taking to twitter had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, until Donald Trump left the country, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Days after giving incendiary speeches at Maujpur prior to the Delhi violence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday, held a peace march titled 'Youth Against Jihadi Violence' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. When asked about his comments like 'won't allow another Shaheen Bagh' and giving an ultimatum to Delhi police, he said there was nothing incendiary about them. Further stated that he 'promises' to answer all questions after five minutes and that respect is needed to be given at the event where tribute was being paid to the martyrs of the Delhi violence.

