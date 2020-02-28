AAP's Sanjay Singh Attacks Centre, Questions Lack Of Action Against BJP's Kapil Mishra

In the backdrop of the recent violent clashes that rocked North-east Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP-led government in the Centre, asking why action wasn't taken on those who gave 'inflammatory speeches'. His comments were directed towards BJP's Kapil Mishra and his statements prior to the onset of the riots.

On Sunday, post the stone-pelting incident in Maujpur, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, Mishra had given a speech where he stated that he gives the police 'three days' to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

"No action on those who gave inflammatory speeches? When will the Central government wake up? That's why through the Lieutenant Governor we have requested that the central government should also announce ex gratia," said Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh defends Tahir Hussain

Sanjay Singh, on the other hand, defended AAP member Tahir Hussain over his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots. On Thursday, AAP suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Riots as well as his links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder.

"From the very first day, AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty. Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. The police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house. The police helped him and family to get out of his house. They were not there for 2 days. When they were not in the house, the question on stones and all should not arise at all."

