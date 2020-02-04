BJP's Locket Chatterjee Says 'Mamata's Bengal Similar To Pak'; Claims Pujas Not Allowed

Amid the ruckus that broke out in the Lower House of the Parliament, BJP's Locket Chatterjee, in her address, compared West Bengal to Pakistan on Tuesday. Claiming similarities, the BJP MP from West Bengal's Hooghly accused Trinamool supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee of playing 'appeasement politics.'

Locket Chatterjee said, "The situation in West Bengal is such that people are not allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja. It is similar to Pakistan where Hindus are not allowed to conduct their pujas. Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of appeasement."

Both the Houses of the Parliament saw a ruckus by Opposition leaders over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other issues. The first phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

The contentious CAA came into force on January 10 this year, almost a month after its passing in the Parliament on December 11 during the winter session. The CAA and proposed NRC has caused nation-wide protests in the country. Protests in parts of the country led to violent clashes between the demonstrators and police, leading to the death of over 25 people. The Opposition led by Congress demanded to "roll-back" CAA and sought PM Modi's response over the violence unleashed in the country.

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon today after uproar by Opposition members over BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi. While addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British".

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said. The BJP leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strikes and satyagraha a "drama". The opposition had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)