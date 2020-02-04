Now, BJP's Anil Vij Spots 'partition Mindset' In Shaheen Bagh & Jamia, Points At AAP-Cong

On Tuesday, BJP leader and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij alleged that the ‘Break India’ elements of Jamia Millia University and Shaheen Bagh were sponsored jointly by AAP and Congress. Contending that the mindset of partition was still alive in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia, he opined that it was necessary for people to understand this. According to Vij, this would help maintain the unity of the country.

1947 में देश का विभाजन करने वाली मानसिकता आज भी जिंदा है वह कभी शाहीन बाग, कभी जामिया मिलिया और कभी टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग के रूप में सामने आ रही । देश को एक रखने के लिए इसको समझना बहुत जरूरी है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 4, 2020

(The mindset which caused the partition in 1947 is alive even today and is coming forward in the form of Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and Tukde Tukde gang. It is necessary to understand this for the country to be united. The Tukde Tukde gang of Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia is a joint venture of Congress and AAP.)

PM alleges Congress and AAP hand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protests on Monday. Citing the unwillingness of the protesters to budge even after the assurances of the government, he opined that the Congress party and AAP were politicising the issue. Furthermore, he claimed that was an experiment designed to harm the harmony of the country.

PM Modi remarked, "Let it be Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh - there have been protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the past few days. Is this protest just a coincidence? This is an experiment fuelled by political designs to harm the nation's harmony.”

He added, "If this was just a protest against the law, it should have ended after the many assurances by the government. But the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are politicising it. All these things have now come out in the open. Holding the Constitution and the tricolour, knowledge is being imparted, but the focus is being deviated from the actual issue."

