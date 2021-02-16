India Beat England By 317 Runs In Second Chennai Test Match; Level 4-match Series 1-1

India sealed a sensational win over England in the second Test as they bundled out the visitors for 164 runs on Day four to go 1-1 in the ongoing series. Ashwin returned to haunt England on Day 4, having tormented them with both bat and ball on the previous day and removed Ben Stokes & Lawrence to kick-start the proceedings for India. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav finally found a Test scalp to his name while debutant Axar Patel grabbed five scalps in the 2nd innings.

ENGLAND WERE CHASING MAMMOTH 482-RUN TARGET

Chasing 482 runs, England resumed Day 4 at the Chepauk having already lost three wickets at the close of play on the previous day and struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking against a wicked pitch. With India going 1-1 in the series against England, its hopes to qualify for the World test Championship finals against New Zealand hangs in balance as the Men in Blue need to win the remainder of the two games to play the finals at Lord's.

THE BIG HEADLINES FROM INDIA'S WIN:

India beat England by 317 runs, level series 1-1

India needs to win the 4-match series to qualify for the World Test Championship finals

Ashwin took 5-wickets in the first innings, then scored a century

India wins all-important toss, secure emphatic victory at Chepauk.

Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium Next

For Ashwin, 5-for first, century next

After having registered his 29th five-for on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack on day 3 as he notched up his fifth Test ton on a dusty Chennai pitch. The Indian bowling all-rounder stitched a significant 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli after the hosts lost half their side cheaply. Ashwin smashed 14 fours and 2 maximums as he extended India's lead to over 450 before England dismissed the whole side. Ashwin's gritty century to extend India's lead has been lauded by several veterans of the game terming his knock as a 'masterclass' for how to play on the Chepauk pitch.

Soon after registering his century, Ashwin returned to do what he does best, as he dismissed Rory Burns before end of play on day 3. Just before stumps, Ashwin accounted for Burns while Axar scalped two quick wickets of Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach. After losing 3 wickets for 53 runs, England needed 429 runs to win the match in the remaining two days of play. They were bowled out well short, however.

