In UP, British Gunmaker Unveils Made-in-India Revolver; 1.55 Lakh Per Webley & Scott MK-IV

One of the oldest and renowned British firearm manufacturers, Webley and Scott has launched its first Made-in-India MK-IV revolver. The revolvers are being produced in collaboration with Lucknow based Sial Manufacturers Pvt Ltd in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. Sial MD JP Singh on Monday told ANI that the booking of the revolvers has been started and the delivery will commence within two months.

Sial Manufacturers Director Surendra Pal Singh had said that the Ordnance Factory Kanpur has checked the revolver. The unit in Sandila, around 55 km west of Lucknow, is the first of Webley and Scott in the country.

Webley and Scott is an arms manufacturer founded in Birmingham, England. Webley produced handguns and long guns from 1834-1979 when the company ceased to manufacture firearms and instead turned its attention to producing air pistols and air rifles. In 2010, Webley and Scott restarted the production of shotguns for commercial sale, the PTI report said.

Webley is famous for the revolvers and automatic pistols it supplied to the British Empire's military, particularly the British Army, from 1887 through both World War I and World War II. Singh said an understanding has been reached with 15 gun houses in different states of the country till now for selling the revolver. The company will not sell directly but through gun houses, he said.

"Revolvers, pistols, airguns will be made in this unit. Keeping in mind the vast market potential, the decision to set up this unit had been taken," Singh had earlier said, adding that the project had been completed with the help of the Centre and the state government.

"We had applied for the licence in 2017 and got it in March 2019 under which we can make revolvers, pistols and ammunition," he had said. Singh added that they would also make goods for the defence and paramilitary forces later.

While Sial has a stake of 51%, the British firm has 49%and this unit has been completed in a year's time. Since there is a demand for revolvers, the unit will be manufacturing it initially. Its cost would be Rs 1.55 lakh. Other products will be brought in the market later, he had said.

