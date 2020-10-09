BJP Calls 'horrific' Murder Of A Temple Priest In Rajasthan A Failure Of Law & Order

Reacting to the death of a temple priest after he was set on fire by a few people at Bukna village, in Rajasthan's Karauli, BJP state chief Satish Poonia hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government alleging collapse of law and order situation in the state and terming the incident as inhuman and horrifying.

"This case of a temple priest being burnt alive proves that law and order machinery in the State has collapsed and criminals have no fear of the law. Rajasthan Police's slogan seems to have now changed to 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast' (criminals having fun, public in distress) under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot," Poonia told reporters in Jodhpur while taking a swipe at the state government.

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was set on fire by a few people at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan. He later died on Thursday due to the injuries. The priest in his dying declaration said that some influential people including Congress leader Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land and the accused threw petrol on him to set him on fire.

READ | Javadekar Attacks Gehlot Govt Over Priest's Murder, Dares Rahul Gandhi To Visit Rajasthan

'Only one accused arrested'

Outraged over the incident, the relatives of the deceased priest have demanded action against the Station House Officer, compensation from the state government, a government job to a family member and an investigation by a senior officer and action against the local police over the alleged negligence in handling the matter. While speaking to media over the incident, one of the relatives stated that only one accused has been arrested so far.

"Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused's entire family involved in this case should be arrested and police officials should be suspended for inaction. There is anger in the entire Brahmin community," Ramakant Sharma, a relative of the late priest said.

Speaking over the heinous incident, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa iterated that the prime accused has been arrested and the remaining suspects will also be nabbed soon.

"Priest Babulal gave a statement to police in the hospital that few influential people including accused Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach his land and during a dispute accused set the fence on fire in which priest got severely burnt. Six of our teams are working currently and the remaining accused too will be nabbed soon," Kacchwa said.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner, Law and Order, Rahul Prasad has said that the demands of the relatives will be conveyed to the government. Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

सपोटरा, करौली में बाबूलाल वैष्णव जी की हत्या अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं निंदनीय है,सभ्य समाज में ऐसे कृत्य का कोई स्थान नहीं है।प्रदेश सरकार इस दुखद समय में शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ है।

घटना के प्रमुख आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है एवं कार्रवाई जारी है।दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Temple Priest's Murder In Rajasthan Sparks Outrage; CM Ashok Gehlot Assures Strict Action

READ | Temple Priest Dies After Being Set On Fire Over Land Dispute In Rajasthan