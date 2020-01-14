BJP's Tajinder Bagga Demands Capital Punishment For Arrested J&K DySP Davinder Singh

Hours after Congress party gave a communal twist to the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has taken to Twitter to demand capital punishment for the suspect. In a tweet, Bagga called Davinder Singh a "black blot" on the Sikh community. His reaction came after Singh was arrested while escorting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu and Kashmir highway.

Davinder Singh is Black blot on Sikh Community. He should get Capital Punishment — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 14, 2020

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

During a press conference, the Police said that Davinder Singh was involved in plenty of anti-terror operations, "But the situation in which he was caught yesterday, driving terrorists in a vehicle to Jammu, it’s a heinous crime and we are treating him the same way we treat a terrorists," the Police said.

Hizbul Mujahideen, a pro-Pakistani terror organisation was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest armed groups operating in the valley. The group, that is based inside Pakistan, has been designated as a terrorist group by India, the US and the European Union.

J&K DSP arrested with Hizbul, Lashkar terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam

Afzal Guru link

Davinder Singh's name cropped up during the trial of 2001 Parliament attack. Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013, wrote a letter in the same year explaining how "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials said.

Patiala House Court extends remand of 4 suspected terrorists of the ISIS module

Congress gives it a religious twist

Meanwhile, Congress party has attempted to give it a religious spin. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that if the name of Davinder Singh would have been Davinder Khan, 'the reaction of the troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous.'

Giving a benefit of the doubt, he has also questioned Pakistan's involvement in orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack last year on Feb 14, in which Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility. He has asked 'who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident'.

Patiala House Court extends remand of 4 suspected terrorists of the ISIS module

Pakistan rattled; tweets after COAS Naravane's 'Will get PoK if Parliament says' remark