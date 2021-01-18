BKU Leader Chaduni Alleges 'RSS Agent' Behind His Suspension; SKM Revokes Ban Post-talks

Hinting at a rupture in the Farmer unions, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, on Monday, alleged that one of the farm chiefs - Shiv Kumar Singh was spreading allegations against him. Calling Shiv Kumar Singh an 'RSS agent' due to his long association with Rashtriya Kisan Sangh - farm wing of RSS, Chaduni said that allegations of him meeting politicians were 'tricks of the government' to break the farmers' protest. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha - coordinator of the farm protests - had suspended Chaduni from the protests due to his alleged meeting with several politicians.

Chaduni: 'Tricks of government' to break us

"Several political people visit our tent but it doesn't mean we are misusing them or vice versa. We never took anyone to the stage. People who are against us also come here. If they will come here to support us, we won't push them out but welcome them," said Chaduni.

We will issue a notice to the newspaper that published the article, as well as Kakka. He should have provided some evidence. These are tricks of the government trying to break the protest and they won't be successful: Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni https://t.co/5pvjl72OKg — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Sanyukt Kisan morcha suspends Chaduni

Earlier in the day, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) distanced itself from the "all-party meeting" taken up by Gurnam Singh Chaduni with political parties. They also set up a committee to discuss Chaduni's political activities after suspended him from the Farm union. Later in the day, after discussing Chaduni's meeting, the SKM has revoked his ban, allowing him to attend tomorrow's round of talks with the Centre.

Addressing the farmers' press conference, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said, "Today, Gurnam Singh Chaduni has assured that he will not meet with any politician in future. Now, Gurnam Singh Chaduni is our member and he will also be there in tomorrow meeting. His suspension is rejected". Yadav also dismissed allegations that Chaduni teamed up with Congress to topple Khattar govt in a Rs 10 crore deal.

Karnal cops clash with farmers

On Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled his Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tent, breaking the stage, tearing down posters and flinging chairs. The farmers also attempted to enter the helipad where Khattar was to land but were stopped by 1500 police officers deployed there. The police resorted to lathi-charging, using tear gas and water cannon to disperse the farmers, who then proceeded to the venue and clashed with 2000 BJP supporters as they vanadlised the venue. BJP and JJP leaders have faced angry protests by farmers outside their residences.

On 7 January, addressing the protesting farmers via Facebook, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told farmers to protest strongly against the Mahapanchayat saying, "Stage such a big protest there (at Karnal) that he cannot hold the Mahapanchayat there. To prepare for it all my Karnal and Panipat brothers and sisters must assemble at Gharaunda toll plaza and follow the instructions of our committee members. This BJP government is calling us for talks on one side and holding Kisan Panchayats on the other side, which is an attempt to fool us. We must oppose this strongly." Khattar held Chaduni responsible from the Kisansabha vandalism - claiming he 'defamed farmers'.

