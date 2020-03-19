BMC Asks People to Dial 100 If Their Employer Doesn't Follow 50% Attendance Limit

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that private firms that are not following a mandatory 50% attendance limit in office will be fined as per government guidelines. The authority had issued an advisory earlier and had also made certain exceptions for 'essential services' amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

BMC to fine corporates

Second Line of Defence - Social Distancing



While many corporates have started operating at 50% capacity, we gather that not all have.



While many corporates have started operating at 50% capacity, we gather that not all have. Please call 100 if your employer does not follow this advisory at this time when the city needs all the help. Mumbai Police is all set!

However, the authority has now stated that if any corporate firm is having more than 50% attendance, then a complaint can be lodged against them by dialing the 100 and sharing the details.

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, CM Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

At least 175 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

Globally, around 8,000 people have died due to Coronavirus. The virus has infected around 2,19,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has initiated a Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for individuals, philanthropies, and businesses to contribute to the effort to respond to the pandemic. The funds will help to send essential supplies such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers, Enable all countries to track and detect the disease by boosting laboratory capacity through training and equipment, ensure health workers and communities everywhere have access to the latest science-based information to protect themselves, prevent infection and care for those in need, and accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments.

