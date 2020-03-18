Donald Trump Announces Border Closure With Canada, Says 'trade Will Not Be Affected'

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the United States President Donald Trump has said on March 18 that by “mutual consent”, America will cease its Northern Border with Canada to the non-essential traffic. As the COVID-19 cases reach 6,552 in the US and has claimed over 100 lives, the Trump administration announced the recent precautionary measures with Canada where the virus cases are less than 600. The US President has also assured that the trade between both the countries will not be affected by the temporary closing of the borders.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

‘Treated Chinese Virus seriously’

While being on a Twitter spree on March 18, from addressing the Democratic and Republican approval ratings, Trump also said that he has always treated the “Chinese Virus” in a serious manner. Hailing his administration’s early decision of closing its borders, the US President claimed that “many lives have been saved”. Trump has assured Americans who are still out of their homes for work, that “money will be coming” to them. The US President not only repeated his claim of COVID-19 which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan as the “Chinese Virus” but has also said that the pathogen’s onslaught is not the fault of his country’s citizens.

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

In a bid to stem the easily spread coronavirus, like governments of many other countries, the Trump administration has also introduced certain precautionary measures such as shutting of schools, colleges, hotels, and bars. However, the US President has said that he will “protect” the medical security of people and has also declared that he would share “very important” news about the COVID-19 or “Chinese Virus” in a conference later today which he has received from the FDA.

Trump has recently started using China’s reference while talking about the pandemic and has also defended his claims as “accurate”. According to the US President, since the virus was first discovered in the mainland, his statements are correct and has also repeatedly accused the Chinese authorities of running a misinformation campaign for blaming the US military for spreading the virus.

