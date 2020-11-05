Boost For Indian Army; Jawans At LAC Outfitted With New Extreme Cold Gear & Sig Rifles

As the standoff with China shows no sign of easing, Indian soldiers are all set to brave the harsh winters at LAC (Line of Actual Control) with new extreme cold-weather clothing that has been specially imported from the US. ANI on Wednesday released a picture that shows an Indian army soldier wearing an all-white attire along with a recently acquired SIG Saucer assault rifle.'The army is providing new habitats & clothing to soldiers to help beat winters during deployment along China border,' said ANI.

Indian army provides winter clothing to soldiers at LAC

The Indian army received the first batch of the extreme winter clothing from the US on Tuesday. ANI also informed that currently, the army has maintained a stock of about 60,000 of these extreme cold weather clothing sets for the troops deployed in Siachen and Eastern Ladakh sector. As close to 90,000 troops are posted at LAC to counter Chinese aggression, there is a need for additional 30,000 winter clothing sets.

India-China dispute at LAC

The tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh started in June this year. In the clash, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and on the other side, the Chinese army reported an unspecified number of casualties. Since March, the two countries have moved tens of thousands of troops and weapons into the high-altitude region. Apart from this, several rounds of talks have also failed to ease the tensions between Indian and China.

