Indian Army Launches Indigenous Mobile Application 'SAI', Similar To WhatsApp & Telegram

In line with PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission', the Indian Army on Thursday launched a secured messaging application platform named 'Secure Application for the Internet' (SAI). Speaking further about the details of 'SAI' the Ministry of Defence said that this mobile application for Android will support end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services. This application is similar to the applications like Telegram and WhatsApp, it added.

Ministry of Defence said, "The model is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol. SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding, which can be tweaked as per requirements."

Indian Army launches an indigenous messaging application

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, SAI has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and Army Cyber Group. It also informed that the process for filing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) hosting the infrastructure on NIC and working on iOS platform is currently in progress. Ministry of Defence also informed that SAI will be used by pan Army to ensure securing messaging. Upon reviewing the functionalities of the application, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Col Sai Shankar for his skill and ingenuity for developing the application.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation App Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 had launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to facilitate the techies and start-up community to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps. Prime Minister had said that there is immense enthusiasm among the tech and start-up community to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps. The challenge ran in two tracks- promotion of existing apps and the development of new apps. The outcome of the challenge was to give better visibility and clarity to existing Indian Apps to achieve their goals and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums.

Bengaluru-based Short-video app Chingari had bagged the social media category award and has now crossed over 10 million downloads. Fitness App StepSetGo, winner in fitness category has crossed 5 million downloads. Micro-site Koo, Zoho, Kutuki, FTC talent amongst others that had emerged as winners in respective fields are also performing extremely well on the Google Play Store.

