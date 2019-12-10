'Both Girls In North Virginia; Seem Under Forced Will Of Nithyananda': HC

In the habeas corpus matter pending before the High Court in the Nithyanand matter, several more affidavits by the two girls of the complainant Janardhan Sharma were submitted before the court.

The affidavits were also submitted before once in the court but the court had rejected to acknowledge the affidavits as legitimate. However, this time the legal counsel for the ashram shared that the affidavit states that the condition on which the girls would come to the court to give their statement will be if both the saadhvis would be let go from judicial custody. The legal counsel stated that such a demand can only be made by the girls. There will be no legal counsel who would advise the girls to put this in any legal document. To this, the judge gave time till December 20 to clean up the affidavit and submit a formal one.

In the earlier hearings, there were times when the judge had disregarded the affidavits since their language looked like the girls were under forced will. In the fresh affidavits that were presented to the court, it was made amply clear that the girls were indeed in North Virginia and were still sticking to their claim that they do not want to come back to their parents.

'The petition is not for the parents'

In an outburst of emotion by the father of the two girls, Janardhan Sharma, he pleaded to the judge that, "they are not letting me meet my daughter. That I will kill my daughter if she comes here. Can anyone say anything?"

The Judge said, "Let them come forward and say that they don't want to be troubled by father. Court needs to be satisfied that they are not being held against their will. We might not permit the parent to talk to them. This petition is not for the parents. We just want them to be free. We will check the parents' claim that girls have been taken forcefully. We are asking for proof from investigating officer as well to provide the route of where the girls had been taken."

If the girls do come to the court, the police have been directed to give protection to the duo right from the airport to court and then back again to wherever they might want to go to.

