Ecuador Distances From Land Purchase For Nithyananda's Island Nation: 'No Asylum Given'

A day after the French government launched a probe into self-styled godman Nithyananda, the Ecuador embassy has denied giving any asylum to him, in a statement. The Embassy stated that the Ecuador government has not been involved in any land purchase by Nithyananda in South America or any other location. It has clarified that the government has denied Nithyananda's request for protection.

Moreover, it stated after the denial of protection Nithyananda left the nation, presumably to Haiti. It also stated all the alleged purchase of a private island by Nithyananda was based solely on Nithyananda's website - Kailaasa.org. It denied all links to Nithyananda's bid to gain sovereignty of his 'island nation'.

French govt launches probe against rape-accused Nithyananda over alleged $400,000 fraud

Here is the entire statement:

The Embassy of Ecuador categorically denies the statement, wherever published, that self-styled Guru Nithyananda was given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador. Moreover, Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Mr. Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on, Mr. Nithyananda left Ecuador presumably on his way to Haiti.

All the information, whatever, which is published in digital and print media in India, is based on the information which allegedly has been sourced from https://kailaasa.org, a website which is supposedly maintained by Mr. Nithyananda or by his people, henceforth all digital or print media houses should refrain from citing Ecuador in any form in all pieces of information related to Mr. Nithyananda.

READ| Ravichandran Ashwin baffled by Nithyananda's 'Kailaasa' island nation; jokes about visas

French government probes Nithyananda

The investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by a former French devotee, who was allegedly duped by Nithyananda, wherein, the French devotee in his charge accused Nithyanand of looting nearly $400,000, according to Republic sources. As a part of the probe, the French government has reportedly sought details of Nithyananda's bank account and has alerted the Interpol on the self-styled godman. The French Embassy in New Delhi is reportedly aware of his complain and has been coordinating with the government of France to gather details of the investigation.

Justice Sodhi questions Hyderabad accused encounter, asks 'Was killing them necessary?'

Nithyananda's island nation

Republic TV had learnt that Nithyananda has started his own nation named Kailaasa and has already designed a flag, passport, emblem for his island nation, as announced in the nation's website itself. The island has been declared a Hindu sovereign nation by the self-styled Godman and even has a cabinet along with a Prime Minister. A public announcement has even called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of ‘greatest Hindu nation’, Kailaasa.

SENSATIONAL: Rape-accused Nithyananda sets up 'Kailaasa' island nation; seeks sovereignty