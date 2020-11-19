'Brainless': Nirupam Slams Sena Threatening Karachi Sweets With Chinese Restaurant Analogy

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday hit out at "brainless" workers of Shiv Sena after a video surfaced showing a party leader asking the owner of ‘Karachi Sweets’ in Mumbai’s Bandra West area to change the name of his shop. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said that Chinese restaurants in India have nothing to do with China and similarly Bandra's Karachi Sweets has nothing to do with Karachi.

'The Chief Minister should protect the store'

"When will the brainless karyakartas of Shiv Sena understand this truth?" he asked. "The threat of asking to change the name of the shop is wrong. The Chief Minister should not be a spectator here. He should protect the store," Nirupam added.

भारत के चाइनीज़ होटलों का चीन से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है,वैसे ही बांद्रा के #कराँची_स्वीट्स का पाकिस्तान से कोई नाता नहीं।

यह सत्य #शिवसेना के बेवक़ूफ़ कार्यकर्ता कब समझेंगे ?

70 साल पुरानी दुकान का नाम बदलने की जो धमकी दी गई है,वो गलत है।मुख्यमंत्री तमाशा न देखें, उसकी रक्षा करें। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 19, 2020

Name of the shop covered with newspaper

Mumbai: The 'Karachi Sweets' shop in Bandra West - the owner of which was allegedly asked by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar to omit the word 'Karachi' from its name - now has the name covered with newspaper. https://t.co/yksVJcEvay pic.twitter.com/Ckedbi9SbA — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

In the video going viral, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop to something "which is not related to Karachi". The MNS-turned-Sena leader told the shop owner that "you will have to do it and we are giving you time."

'I hate the name Karachi'

The owner of Karachi Sweets is heard telling Nandgaonkar that his family had migrated from Karachi. The Shiv Sena leader responded by saying, "You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name."

READ | After Shiv Sena leader's visit, Karachi Sweets covers shop's name with newspaper

READ | Amid Congress infighting, Chidamabaram says party has no organisational presence on-ground

"We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," he added.

According to media reports, Nandgaonkar told the shop owner he would return in 15 days and offered help to him with respect to formalities at the BMC to change the establishment's name.

READ | Shiv Sena neta gives Karachi Sweets' owner deadline to change its name; 'I hate this name'

READ | Amit Shah likely to meet Rajinikanth on Nov 21 Chennai visit in run up to Tamil Nadu polls