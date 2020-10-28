BRICS Forum: Om Birla Calls For Collective Fight Against Terrorism; Suggests Measures

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that BRICS countries need to intensify their collective fight against terrorism which poses the biggest threat to humankind. Birla virtually addressed the meeting of the 6th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and stated that the funding of all terrorist activities must be stopped immediately and the conditions that are conducive to the spread of terrorism and violent extremism need to be addressed and resolved at the earliest.

Chairman of the 6th BRICS Forum and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, and Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of Brazil, China, and South Africa also addressed the Forum. The theme of the forum was - “BRICS partnership in the interest of global stability, general safety, and innovative growth: parliamentary dimension.



The Lok Sabha speaker further suggested that Parliaments of BRICS countries must use international platforms to highlight their collective resolve to support all treaties and agreements that prevent terrorism.

READ: US-Brazil summit: Pompeo stresses need to reduce dependence on Chinese imports

READ: NATO seeks early summit in March 2021 if Joe Biden wins US election

Challenges amid COVID pandemic

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the tragic death of millions of people, severe economic challenges and disruption of everyday life. He added that if ever there was any greater need for international unity and cooperation then, it is now.

He further urged the BRICS countries to ensure that the breakout of the pandemic jeopardizes the progress.

"BRICS countries have to ensure that the outbreak of the pandemic does not jeopardize the progress towards achievement of the Agenda 2030 of Sustainable Development Goals and that they remain committed to work together to achieve the goals of Zero hunger, poverty eradication and an inclusive and just world," he said.

Furthermore, Om Birla shed light on India’s experience and strategies to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and apprised about the government's plan of implementing a $260 billion economic stimulus package to address the challenge of empowerment of vulnerable sections and revival of agriculture, agri-business, MSMEs and other industries.

He exuded confidence in schemes like Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, stating that they will go a long way in empowering the poor, farmers, urban working class, and middle class.

READ: PM Modi & China's President Xi Jinping to interact first time since Galwan at BRICS Summit

READ: Indian envoy meets Sri Lanka's foreign min to decide future actions post bilateral summit