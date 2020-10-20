NATO Seeks Early Summit In March 2021 If Joe Biden Wins US Election

On October 19, the NATO Alliance said that it seeks for an early summit to examine US-EU objectives and European Affairs that should define NATO’s agenda if Biden is elected. The meeting is expected to preside early March in Brussels as the transatlantic alliance and the Baltic leaders look forward to mending relations with the US if Biden assumed the presidency in the White House on Nov. 3, 2020 US Presidential elections.

According to sources of EUObserver, under Trump’s presidency in the Oval Office, the NATO nations' ties with Washington deteriorated, by and large, as Trump had incessantly termed the Western alliance as obsolete and outdated. Speaking to reporters of The Times, London, and Bild at Trump Tower, US President Trump said that NATO nations’ military alliance did not avert the deadly terror attacks.

Admitting that he took “such heat” when he termed NATO as obsolete, US President Donald Trump said it is, in fact, obsolete because it wasn’t taking care of terror, and then eventually, they [NATO] started saying Trump is right. He further accused the NATO members of playing “unfair to the United States” as they aren’t “paying what they’re supposed to be paying” in terms of protection. Adding, it was only a handful of countries under NATO, 5, precisely that did.

In a press address, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the US’ stance on NATO, airing grievances, and limiting US security guarantees. A year ago, when the US Senate pushed for the approval for North Macedonia to be the newest member of NATO, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had sounded strong support for the Western Balkan nations. “The countries of the Western Balkans deserve to be part of Europe whole, free and at peace and we should be supporting Euro-Atlantic integration across the region,” around the same time last year.

Trump calls NATO 'delinquent' allies

While North Macedonia officially joined NATO in March, becoming the third nation, NATO critic Trump remained mute, neither mentioning Montenegro, another Western Balkan nation, that officially joined NATO. According to several European media reports, US members of Congress, former members of the Trump administration, and officials in Europe fear that the US President, having disparaged the baltic alliance, will want out of NATO, should he win a second term. NATO's Brussels headquarters diplomats are vouching for Biden victory due to his more inclusive European policies, in contrast to Trump’s threats to abandon the partnership due to "delinquent" allies. As per a report by US CSIS, the US-led NATO alliance summit will be held in 2021 if Trump is reelected into the US presidency.

