Bride-to-be's Tweet Over Water-logging Receives Prompt Response From Haryana Govt; Read

Soon to be bride, a Faridabad woman upset with the water-logging in her area and the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence with this unfavourable surrounding, took to Twitter and informed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the mess.

READ | Amit Shah Flays Congress Over J&K, Asks 'did You Bring Your Account Of 70 Years?'

She tagged Haryana CM Khattar, Home minister Anil Vij, IAS Yadav Yashpal and tweeted, "I am going to get married on February 16. How will the guests and wedding procession come? We are tired of visiting the municipal corporation Faridabad. Galli Number 76, Parvati Colony, Near Child Welfare School, Ward Number 5, NIT Faridabad - 121005"

Following the tweet, the Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT) team immediately forwarded the would-be bride’s tweet to the relevant authorities and the problem was taken care of in a jiffy, days before her scheduled marriage, according to PTI.

READ | Rohtak SP Announces 1L Bounty On Main Accused In Wrestling Centre Firing; Probe Underway

Chief Minister Khattar’s IT Consultant Dhruv Majumdar said that Kamini was upset with the waterlogging situation in her area and had specially created an account on the social networking site to tweet in this regard

"Faridabad’s Parvatiya Colony resident Kamini’s wedding was scheduled to be held on February 16. But she was upset with the prospect of receiving her guests at her residence in a water-logged area and she raised her concerns on Twitter on February 10. She had specially created an account on the social networking site to tweet in this regard," he said, reported PTI.

Kamini's mother too expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the quick action, while speaking to media.

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Counters Rahul Gandhi's LS Speech, Calls Him 'Doomsday Man Of India'

Rohtak Firing Case

In a shocking incident, On Friday evening, five people were killed and three others received injuries in a firing at a wrestling centre in Haryana's Rohtak district. However, a joint team of Delhi and Rohtak police arrested accused Sukhvinder Singh from Samaypur Badli in the Capital, on Saturday.

READ | Rohtak Firing Case: Accused Sukhvinder Singh Arrested From Delhi In A Joint Operation

(With PTI Inputs)