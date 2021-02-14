Rohtak Firing Case: Accused Sukhvinder Singh Arrested From Delhi In A Joint Operation

A day after five persons were shot dead and two critically injured including a three-year-old in the wrestling arena of Rohtak’s Jat College, a joint team of Delhi and Rohtak police arrested accused Sukhvinder Singh from Samaypur Badli in the Capital. On Saturday, police announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for the information of the accused, a resident of Sonepat. He was a certified coach from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said that he was nabbed in Delhi in a joint operation by Rohtak and Delhi police.

“He was caught from Samaypur Badli area in Delhi in a joint operation by Rohtak and Delhi police. We will bring him to Rohtak on a production warrant and seek his remand. We are collecting CCTV footage from Jat College and nearby areas. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their family members," he said.

On Saturday while addressing the media, Rohtak's SP said that the motive behind the incident seems to be prima facie and anger.

5 people have died & 3 hospitalised. Main accused, a wrestling coach named Sukhwinder, was terminated by one of the deceased after a complaint. Prima facie, anger seems to be the motive. Postmortem & probe underway. Accused carries Rs 1 lakh bounty on him: Rahul Sharma, SP Rohtak https://t.co/wE3cAu1hH8 pic.twitter.com/IzOHAUDVO3 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Coach Manoj Kumar of Sonepat, his wife Sakshi, two NIS-certified coaches Satish Dalal of Sonepat and Pardeep Malik of Rohtak, national-level wrestler Pooja were shot dead on the campus, on Friday evening. Manoj’s three-year-old son Sartaj is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, while the other injured, coach Amarjeet Singh, is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

According to the sources, Sukhvinder was working as a wrestling coach at Jat College’s akhara. Manoj, the head of the akhara, had asked Sukhvinder to leave the college after Pooja filed a complaint against him. The deceased Pooja had earlier won two medals at national-level events and had moved to Rohtak to become an international-level player.

