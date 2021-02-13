Amit Shah Flays Congress Over J&K, Asks 'did You Bring Your Account Of 70 Years?'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress party after it blamed the Centre for not fulfilling the dreams of the Kashmiri pandits post the abrogation of Article 370, asking if the party was even fit for raising that demand after 70 years of their rule. "We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation & you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us," said Amit Shah.

"I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account," he added.

Amit Shah also clarified claims around the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, refuting allegations that the Bill was to prevent the restoration of statehood in the UT. "Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won't get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it's written that J&K won't get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from?" asked the Home Minister.

Congress raises issue of Kashmiri pandits in LS

This comes after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the NDA government in the House asking when it would give the 200-300 acre land that it had promised in its manifesto, to the Kashmiri pandits. "Amit Shah ji, you'd said that you'll bring back Brahmins. Did you succeed in bringing back Pandits? You say you'll bring back Gilgit Baltistan. It's a matter for later. But at least bring back those who were internally displaced, those who can't go to Kashmir valley," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"You didn't succeed in giving 200-300 acres of land to Pandits. In your election manifesto, you'd promised that you will bring back Pandits. Did you succeed? You should at least say, 'raat gayi to baat gayi, election gaya to vaada gaya'. You should clarify your stand," he added.

In the budget session of the Parliament, the Congress has also raised the demand to restore an elected government in the UT, a demand that has been put forward by the J&K NC, PDP, Apni Party, and others.

During his speech, retiring Rajya Sabha LOP, Ghulam Nabi Azad had praised the J&K administration for holding the DDC polls, panchayat polls in the Union territory while asking for the restoration of statehood saying, "Now, there is no excuse left to have an elected government in J&K. In a sensitive border state like J&K, local MLAs are necessary. In a state which is affected by Pakistan and China to have local elected representatives is important for security". The Centre has assured that this will be done in due course of time.

