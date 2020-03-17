Kerala Launches Massive 'Break The Chain' Campaign To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

The Kerala Government in a bid to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus has launched a massive handwashing campaign named 'Break the Chain'. As per the latest figures released by the Union Health Ministry, 126 positive cases of the virus have been reported pan-India with Kerala reporting 24 cases.

Under the 'Break the Chain' campaign, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has installed several water taps at public spots across the State such as at the entry and exit gates of railway stations, bus stops and other areas of mass footfall with hand wash bottles. The awareness campaign is also actively encouraging people to use hand sanitisers when they are outdoors. Sanitisers amidst other hygiene products has also been made available in all offices.

Kerala Health Minister on 'Break the Chain'

State Health Minister KK Shailaja inaugurated the 'Break the Chian' campaign on Sunday stating that it aimed to sensitize people about the importance of 'public and personal hygiene' in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign also aims to educate people about the importance of public and personal hygiene.

While launching the campaign, KK Shailaja said, "We are able to minimise the spread of the deadly virus with early surveillance and people's support. Now we need to follow personal hygiene as a healthy habit and wash our hands and face whenever we are in public contact. By doing it, we will be able to break the chain of virus infection." The Minister made her remarks while washing her hand with an alcoholic hand rub solution.

The Coronavirus outbreak

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 126, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

