World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Raises Awareness With Sand Art On Puri Beach

The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about nature. It was officially set up in 1972 yet first, it was marked in 1974. The day has now become a platform for people to raise awareness about environmental issues. The theme of the celebration this year is biodiversity, which is a call to action to stop the loss of specials and degradation of the natural world, both of which are accelerating.

In a bid to celebrate the occasion, acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share the picture of his stunning artwork on Puri Beach, Odisha. While urging people to make the planet green, Sudarshan created a sculpture of earth surrounded by greenery. The message of the art read, “It's time #ForNature. Make the planet green”.

#WorldEnvironmentDay 2020.

Together we must act #ForNature . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message, it’s time for nature. Make the planet #Green . pic.twitter.com/zEA1Qbf2lx — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2020

READ: World Environment Day 2020: Netizens Share Informative Messages To Raise Awareness

READ: World Environment Day: Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Pics From #GreenIndiaChallenge

PM Modi pledges to preserve biodiversity

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to people and reiterated his pledge to preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet. Sharing a message from an earlier Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown has helped in reviving animals and birds that were earlier hard to sight. He also encouraged people to renew their bond with nature by planting trees, saving water, and looking after animals and birds.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings on World Environment Day and said that India is proud of its rich biodiversity. In a series of tweets, the minister listed down several measures people can undertake to make the planet environment friendly.

Meanwhile, every year there is a new primary focus and motive for celebrating World Environment Day. Participants of WED include NGOs, governments of different countries, communities, individuals, charities, organisations and celebrities, and how together they raise awareness of environmental issues. This year, the focus is 'Beat Plastic Pollution', and the press and media are now preparing for this by investigating occasions and endeavours to lessen plastic contamination.

(Image: @sudarsansand/Twitter)

READ: Kajol Shares Thoughtful Post On World Environment Day While Planting A Tree; See Pic

READ: World Environment Day: Kalki Koechlin Urges Fans To Take Care Of Water Bodies; See Post