World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar Blames Urban Class For Exploiting Natural Resources

Today is World Environment Day and on the occasion, Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about depleting natural resources. She said that the main reason behind this is the urban class who, she said, are the biggest abusers of natural resources. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bhumi Pednekar on World Environment Day

Bhumi Pednekar reportedly has a piece of advice for everyone regardless of caste, creed and ethnicity. She has talked about planet change and has asked everyone to be more cautious. When she was asked about what she feels about the pollution levels that have significantly reduced due to the lockdown, the actor said that people have to understand that two months of lockdown is not the solution even if it is on a global scale.

She talked about how people think that everything is going to be fine after just two months of lockdown. She went on to say that people have to continue this path so that our planet gets a chance to recover. She also said that it has been like an awakening in many ways and that it is an eye-opener. People have had time to introspect and understand that there can be a Plan B but not a "Planet B". This is the only world we have and it is our only hope and chance at survival.

The actor said that if people want to save the planet, they need to make smart choices. She stated that it is especially the urban classes who are the biggest abusers of natural resources. She mentioned that we need to get our act together. Recycling and avoiding wastage of food can help reduce the ill-effects to the environment. She then went on to say that we are producing more food than what our planet can support and we are still at a point where there are countries that are hungry.

In a post, she shared on Instagram, the actor said, "This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth?

I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me."



She also went on to say that, "We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more 🤓). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist."

