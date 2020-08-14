Independence Day: BSF Goes Retro On Social Media; Recalls Glorious Moments From History

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to celebrate 73 years of Independence on August 15 by going retro on social media, that is, posting black and white photos of the BSF personnel captured decades ago at different locations mainly on the Indo-Pak border and other activities. The images capture the historical essence and ethos of BSF in all its grandeur, the force said.

The BSF has shared photos of border men braving the remote and harsh terrains, eagerly scanning for signs of the enemy from miles away. The BSF recalled moments from the history when its personnel employed camels while guarding the India-Pakistan border along Thar desert in Rajasthan in 1965.

Perched atop an improvised Observation Post in the remote inhospitable terrain of those days, a Borderman eagerly scans the horizon with his binoculars for signs of the enemy.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/thxsIA5JUt — BSF (@BSF_India) August 2, 2020

BSF has a unique distinction of employing camels from its early days of raising in 1965 while guarding India-Pakistan border along Thar desert, Rajasthan.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears #IndependenceDay#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/IU3tbCfgd5 — BSF (@BSF_India) August 3, 2020

BSF paid tributes to soldiers

The BSF paid tributes to its soldiers, who stand on the frontline to serve their motherland 24x7. Many of these priceless stills from the past showed BSF jawans deployed on ground zero during skirmishes with the enemy. They also secured railheads to maintain supply lines for troops positioned in war zones.

BSF troops securing a railhead along the Western frontier.

Maintaining supply lines is vital for ensuring effectiveness of troops on frontline.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/fbjOsX3L4q — BSF (@BSF_India) August 13, 2020

Shaping India's future

During the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the BSF played a key role in training the Mukti Vahini. One of the photos showed cadres undergoing weapons drill in an improvised jungle camp. Another image showed troops manning a Light Machine Gun in Anti-Aircraft Role during an operational deployment in the Western frontline. The pictures reflect the role of BSF in shaping the present and the future of India.

Shaping Future.



During the 1971 War, BSF played a key role in training the Mukti Vahini. Seen here are its cadres undergoing weapons training in an improvised jungle camp.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/g8kgxbfEN4 — BSF (@BSF_India) August 9, 2020

A Borderman takes aim at a target from his post while deployed somewhere along the Western Sector during one of the skirmishes.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/34cMQWrwtJ — BSF (@BSF_India) August 14, 2020

A BSF field commander interacting with a local while on an operational patrol somewhere along the western sector. The sense of security BSF imparts to locals is a huge factor.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/a7ite9tyh8 — BSF (@BSF_India) August 11, 2020

Ever since its raising in 1965, the BSF has played an extremely significant role in shaping the future of our nation, upholding the sovereignty and protecting the borders of our country right from its role in the 1971 war, the counter-insurgency scenario in J&K and the Kargil War. These images will bring to the fore some of those intricate moments in history in celebrating our 73 glorious years of Independence, the BSF said.

