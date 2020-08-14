Independence Day: BSF Goes Retro On Social Media; Recalls Glorious Moments From History

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to celebrate 73 years of Independence on August 15 by going retro on social media, that is, posting black and white photos of the BSF personnel captured decades ago at different locations mainly on the Indo-Pak border and other activities. The images capture the historical essence and ethos of BSF in all its grandeur, the force said.
The BSF has shared photos of border men braving the remote and harsh terrains, eagerly scanning for signs of the enemy from miles away. The BSF recalled moments from the history when its personnel employed camels while guarding the India-Pakistan border along Thar desert in Rajasthan in 1965.
READ | BSF Orders 'Independence Day Walk' At Border Posts Along Pak, Bangladesh On Aug 15
Perched atop an improvised Observation Post in the remote inhospitable terrain of those days, a Borderman eagerly scans the horizon with his binoculars for signs of the enemy.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 2, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/thxsIA5JUt
BSF has a unique distinction of employing camels from its early days of raising in 1965 while guarding India-Pakistan border along Thar desert, Rajasthan.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 3, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears #IndependenceDay#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/IU3tbCfgd5
Role of BSF in shaping the present is reflected in this coming together of two great stalwarts of military history.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 4, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears #IndependenceDay#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/BfG9lXt66n
जन्मभूमि के सजदे में न्योच्छावर कर दिए अपने तन मन।— BSF (@BSF_India) August 5, 2020
तुम खुश रहो ए अहले वतन, अब हम तो सफ़र करते हैं।
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears #IndependenceDay#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/40UT7nWDng
READ | Delhi Police Puts In Place Multi-layered Security Arrangements Ahead Of Independence Day
The BSF paid tributes to its soldiers, who stand on the frontline to serve their motherland 24x7. Many of these priceless stills from the past showed BSF jawans deployed on ground zero during skirmishes with the enemy. They also secured railheads to maintain supply lines for troops positioned in war zones.
In service of Motherland.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 10, 2020
24x7.
The Seema Prahari has always been India's First Line of Defence.
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/K3mzXZAsOR
BSF troops securing a railhead along the Western frontier.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 13, 2020
Maintaining supply lines is vital for ensuring effectiveness of troops on frontline.
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/fbjOsX3L4q
READ | Uttar Pradesh On High Alert Ahead Of Independence Day; Security Amped Along Nepal Border
During the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the BSF played a key role in training the Mukti Vahini. One of the photos showed cadres undergoing weapons drill in an improvised jungle camp. Another image showed troops manning a Light Machine Gun in Anti-Aircraft Role during an operational deployment in the Western frontline. The pictures reflect the role of BSF in shaping the present and the future of India.
Shaping Future.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 9, 2020
During the 1971 War, BSF played a key role in training the Mukti Vahini. Seen here are its cadres undergoing weapons training in an improvised jungle camp.
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/g8kgxbfEN4
BSF troops man a Light Machine Gun in Anti-Aircraft Role during an operational deployment somewhere in the Western frontline.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 12, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/rqSLXCbfNG
A Borderman takes aim at a target from his post while deployed somewhere along the Western Sector during one of the skirmishes.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 14, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/34cMQWrwtJ
Moments in history & snapshots from frontline during one of those battles when BSF played a decisive role.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 7, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/txle1XGQ8G
A BSF field commander interacting with a local while on an operational patrol somewhere along the western sector. The sense of security BSF imparts to locals is a huge factor.— BSF (@BSF_India) August 11, 2020
सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#73GloriousYears#JaiHind #AjeyaPrahari #FirstLineofDefence #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/a7ite9tyh8
Ever since its raising in 1965, the BSF has played an extremely significant role in shaping the future of our nation, upholding the sovereignty and protecting the borders of our country right from its role in the 1971 war, the counter-insurgency scenario in J&K and the Kargil War. These images will bring to the fore some of those intricate moments in history in celebrating our 73 glorious years of Independence, the BSF said.
READ | First Consignment Of Grenade Launcher Ammunition Sent To BSF