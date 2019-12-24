BSP Chief Mayawati Appeals Centre To Dispel Fears Over CAA And NRC

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mayawati tweeted on Tuesday morning appealed the Centre to remove all fears around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), especially of the Muslim community, if it wants to calm the people of the country down. She also made an appeal to the Muslim community to be cautious and not be exploited by radical forces. The BSP leader's remarks come after a number of protests broke out not only in her home state Uttar Pradesh but across the country after the passing of the Citizenship Bill in the Parliament two weeks ago.

Mayawati appeals for dispelling fears on CAA

1. बी.एस.पी. की माँग है कि केन्द्र सरकार CAA/NRC को लेकर खासकर मुसलमानों की सभी आशंकाओं को जल्दी दूर करे तथा उनको पूरे तौर से सन्तुष्ट भी करना चाहिये तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 24, 2019

2. लेकिन इसके साथ ही मुस्लिम समाज के लोग सावधान भी रहें। कहीं इस मुद्दे की आड़ में उनका राजनैतिक शोषण तो नहीं हो रहा है और वे उसमें पिसने लगे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 24, 2019

'CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship': PM Modi

The CAA gives Indian citizenship to the non-Muslims of three countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and has been heavily resisted by the masses and political leaders, who say that it is against the Constitution and the Founding Principles of the Nation. During his speech at a rally in New Delhi PM Modi highlighted that the Act does not discriminate the Muslims on multiple occasions. He had said, "CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship. It, in fact, provides citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh."

Attacking those who lead the protests and supported the reports around the discrimination, he had said, "Those who are spreading lies and rumours should be identified. They are of two types- people whose politics is dependent on vote-banks only, those who thought that the government is theirs and that the country works on their gestures. They believe that what history they say is what will be taken as the truth and what future they decide will be India's destiny. Now that they have been rejected by the country, they have started using their old weapons."

