Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of "trying To Suppress The Voice Of The Country” 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, accused the Modi government of "suppressing the voice of India" and "standing against the people of the nation". This came as Rahul Gandhi was addressing the crowd at an event called `Satyagraha for Unity' held by Congress at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. He also accused Prime Minister of "ruining" the country's economy and doing little to provide employment to the youth. Amongst others present at the event were, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Addressing the crowd at Rajghat, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modiji do not be disillusioned, you are not fighting against the Congress party. It is the voice of the country which you are standing against, and if you try to silence the voice of Bharat Mata, students, press and judiciary then the Bharat Mata will give you a befitting response."

"The Preamble of the Constitution which we read today is the voice of the people of India. That same voice chased away the Britisher with peace and love but without stepping back. The enemies of the country have tried their level best to silence this voice, to destroy the progress of the nation, and to shatter its economy. But the thing which our enemies did not succeed in doing is now being done by Narendra Modiji," Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi on the economy

Talking about India’s economic growth, Rahul Gandhi said, “The growth rate of the country, which used to be 9% is now 4%. Tell the students and youth why they are not getting employment. You did not succeed in giving employment, in keeping the economy afloat that is why today you are hiding behind fear. That is why you are trying to divide the country...Narendra Modiji, when you get students shot by bullets and when you get them lathi-charged or when you threaten journalists, you try to suppress the voice of the country.”

During the event at Rajghat, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh read the preamble of the Constitution. PM Modi during one of his rallies in Jharkhand had said that those indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act "can be identified by their clothes". Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the PM for his statements.

"When it comes to clothes, the entire nation knows you because of your clothes. It was you who had worn a suit worth Rs 2 crore, it was not the people of the country," Gandhi said.

