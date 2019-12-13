BSP Chief Mayawati Asks Centre To Be Swift In Enacting Laws For Women's Safety

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati criticized the Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre by comparing the passing of CAB and the lack of women's safety laws and said that CAB was "hastily passed". She added that the government should enact laws to ensure women's safety the same way they enacted CAB.

BSP calls out BJP's priorities

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि बी.एस.पी. ने नागरिकता संशोधन बिल का संसद के दोनों सदन में जबर्दस्त विरोध किया व इसके विरुद्ध वोट भी दिया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 13, 2019

2. और इस बिल को पास कराने हेतु केन्द्र ने जितनी जल्दबाजी दिखाई है यदि उतनी ही इनको देश में महिला उत्पीड़न व रेप-मर्डर आदि पर अंकुश लगाने हेतु सख्त कानून बनाने पर भी दिखाई होती, तो यह बेहतर होता। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 13, 2019

3. जबकि इस सम्बन्ध में राज्यों को केवल पत्र लिखने की खानापूर्ति करने से इसका कोई सार्थक हल निकलने वाला नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 13, 2019

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, the BSP leader said that the party opposes the Act entirely and that the government is just asking States to write letters.

Mayawati called out the Prime Minister for the government's failings and citing the speed at which the government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act in both the Houses of the Parliament. The BJP had issued a whip to all the members of the Lok Sabha and of the Rajya Sabha to be present in the House so that the party is able to pass the Bill smoothly in the Parliament.

Citizenship Act

The Citizenship Amendment Act segregates and allows citizenship on the basis of religion. It seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, effectively excluding Muslims. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Sexual violence against women

Mayawati's comments also come after a 26-year-old doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad and another rape victim in Unnao was burnt to death by her alleged accusers as she was going to Court to give her statements.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also entered in the debate over the increasing sexual harassment faced by women in India. While addressing a rally in Hazaribagh, Rahul Gandhi said, “The whole world was amazed by the progress we were making with the growing economy. The whole world said, please look at India and understand what they are doing. Let’s copy them. But Today, when the whole world looks at India, they say that India has become a rape capital. Everywhere you see you will find violence against women. One of the MLAs of Narendra Modi is in Uttar Pradesh raped a woman, Narendra Modi did not utter a single word. They planned and executed an accident for that girl for the victim, Narendra Modi did not utter a single word. No state is safe, no women can step outside their house without a fear. The PM keeps on claiming that he is a savior of the women, what kind of protection of this?”

