BSP Chief Mayawati Opposes Farm Bills; Says 'Centre Should Focus On Farmers' Needs'

Chief of BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) Mayawati took to Twitter on Friday to express her disapproval against the two Agriculture bills passed by Lok Sabha. She further pointed out that the ordinance aimed at agricultural reforms was passed without clarifying the doubts of the farmers. Mayawati also stated that BSP will not agree or support the agriculture bill.

संसद में किसानों से जुड़े दो बिल, उनकी सभी शंकाओं को दूर किये बिना ही, कल पास कर दिये गये हैं। उससे बी.एस.पी. कतई भी सहमत नहीं है। पूरे देश का किसान क्या चाहता है? इस ओर केन्द्र सरकार जरूर ध्यान दे तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 18, 2020

BSP Chief against Agriculture Bill

After two agriculture bills were passed in the Lok Sabha, BSP chief Mayawati took a stand against it and suggested that the Centre failed to focus on the needs of the farmers in the country. Mayawati took to Twitter to share her stance on the ordinances which were related to 'reforms' in the agriculture marketing. The BSP chief added that Lok Sabha passed the ordinances while the farmers were still unsure about it and had left them in doubt.

"Two bills related to farmers were passed in the Parliament yesterday without clearing doubts of farmers and BSP does not agree with this. It will be better if the Central government focuses on what the farmers in the country want," read her tweet in Hindi.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns in protest

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tendered her resignation from the Union Cabinet to protest against the 3 agriculture sector bills stating that she finds it difficult to continue like this. She further added that the farm sector bills are against the vision and legacy of SAD as well as their commitment to the farmers and their needs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation was accepted by the President of India.

Agriculture Bill in Lok Sabha

In a debate in Lok Sabha, the Union Agriculture Minister claimed that the legislation will put an end to the 'licence raj' freeing farmers to sell their produce as per their choice. Several parties including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal along with BSP opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020. The agriculture ordinances were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday while the Agriculture Minister attempted to ease the strong opposition of the bill and said, "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy."

