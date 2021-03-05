'Building bonds of friendship': Indian Army begins training Turkmenistan Special Forces

The Indian Army Special Forces Training School, on March 4, commenced the training for Turkmenistan Special Forces to help them build their combat capabilities. The Turkmenistan paratroopers would be trained in ‘combat free fall’ as a precursor to a series of customized courses which will assist in their capability enhancement. The training is being conducted in Special Forces Training School (SFTS), located in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh.

Pictures that show Indian soldiers training their Turkmenistani counterparts in jumping off a plane from a “height of up to 30,000 feet and stealthily glide to the target”, was shared by the Indian army on Twitter. "Building bonds of Friendship #SpecialForces Training School #IndianArmy has commenced training of #Turkmenistan Special Forces in #CombatFreeFall as a precursor to a series of customized courses to follow & help build the capability of the Turkmenistan Special Forces," the forces wrote alongside the pictures.

Building bonds of Friendship#SpecialForces Training School #IndianArmy has commenced training of #Turkmenistan Special Forces in #CombatFreeFall as a precursor to a series of customized courses to follow & help build capability of the Turkmenistan Special Forces. pic.twitter.com/phwFRZ7E5M — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 4, 2021

Afghan soldiers training in Chennai

Meanwhile, 20 Women Officers from the Afghan National Army are undergoing six weeks of Military Training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai which commenced on 18 Jan 2021. The continued presence of trainees from Indian and Friendly Foreign Countries armies reinforces the fact that OTA Chennai is a centre of excellence of international repute in military training. Most of the Woman Officers, in service bracket of two to seven years, belong to Logistics, Human Resources, Radio Communications, and Medicine branches of the Afghan National Army.

Their training curriculum includes Physical Training, Drill, Weapon Training, Tactical Training, Leadership, and Human Resources Management, Information Technology and English Communication.

