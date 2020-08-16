Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour To Commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day

The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was illuminated with Indian tricolour on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Taking part in the global celebration of the day, the skyscraper was seen lit in saffron, white and green colours while also wishing that the “tricolor of freedom, courage and peace” always prosper in the nation.

احتفالاً بيوم الاستقلال الهندي الرابع والسبعين، نضيء #برج_خليفة بألوان العلم الهندي لنتمنى لهم دوام الرخاء والسلام والحرية#BurjKhalifa lights up in commemoration of India’s 74th Independence Day. May the tricolor of freedom, courage and peace always prosper. pic.twitter.com/Tl4APU11Ju — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2020

Burj Khalifa was not the only iconic building that was illuminated on Independence Day. New York's iconic Empire State building was also illuminated on Saturday in the colours of the Indian flag adhering to the annual tradition.

Celebrating #IndiaDay in NYC! We’re recreating the Indian flag in our lights this evening in honor of India’s Independence Day. #ESBright



📷: al3x(.)nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/LsEKVGN6r6 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) August 15, 2020

Netizens thank UAE

Several netizens united in the commented section of the video posted on the official account of Burj Khalifa and thanked UAE for honouring India. While some said, 'sending love from India', others said that it was a world-class gesture. Many Twitter users also said that it looked "majestic" and "outstanding" or "beautiful" to respect the commemoration by the foreign nation.

