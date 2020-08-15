Independence Day 2020 Celebration: White Kurta Fashion Cues From Popular Bollywood Divas

Independence Day Celebration each year brings along a ray of happiness and a sense of pride in all citizens. Bollywood is no less as celebs on this day post heartfelt messages on social media, engage in other social activities or communicate with their fans commemorating the spirit of freedom. But, if you are wondering what to wear on the 74th Independence Day 2020; which goes perfectly in sync with the ID Day colour theme focusing on traditional white ensembles, then we have a perfect solution for you. Check out some fashion cues from popular B-town divas and dress to impress this Independence 2020.

Ethnic fashion cues one can opt for Independence Day 2020 celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion icon in India who truly knows the art of styling. The diva has an outfit that is fit for any and every event but what adds to her fashion quotient is the way Bebo keeps it simple and classic. A white kurta is an ideal option one must consider to wear this Independence Day 2020. As it not only reflects the Indian culture but also looks stunning on women of every age. In this pic, Kareena Kapoor looks fabulous donning a simple all-white 'kurta-salvar'. This attire looks extremely elegant and one can wear it both during the day or at night.

Ankita Lokhande

Baaghi 3 actress Ankita Lokhande's obsession with Indian ensembles is not hidden from anyone. Her Insta wall is a collection of a wide range of Anarkalis, lehengas, and 'chikankari' embroidered kurtas. On the occasion last year's Independence Day, Ankita Lokhande wore this gorgeous looking long 'lucknavi' kurta with a v-neck design. Holding India's flag in her hand, the Pavitra Rishta actress looks elated celebrating the spirit of Independence wearing this comfortable yet pretty outfit.

Soha Ali Khan

The next name in this list is that of the royal Pataudi Soha Ali Khan. Soha is one such Bollywood personality who has a style of her own as she does not follow anyone or any fashion trend. Soha's dressing style is very unique and impressive, and the Rang De Basanti actor always manages to look her fashionable best in every attire she wears. In this picture, Soha Ali Khan looks majestic in this white kurta set with floral prints with matching dupatta. The simplicity of this traditional outfit is truly dreamy. One can certainly re-create this look easily for celebrating Independence Day with family.

