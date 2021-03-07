'Buy Affordable Medicines At Modi Ki Dukan': PM Modi Inaugurates Janaushadhi Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at an affordable cost. His remark came while he was addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana through video conferencing on Sunday. PM Modi dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong.

Affordable medicines at 'Modi ki Dukaan'

"Medicines are expensive," said PM Modi and urged people to buy medicines at affordable cost from 'Modi ki Dukaan'.

“Medicines are expensive, that’s why we have PM Jan Aushadhi yojana for the poor which saves their money. Rs 9,000 crores of money has been saved by the poor because they got medicines at lower prices. Some people who do not buy medicines due to expensive cost is now purchasing medicines. I urge people to buy medicines at an affordable cost from Janaushadhi Kendra. If people call it ‘Modi ki Dukaan’ then buy it from that centre,” he said.

PM Modi was speaking after a woman, Rubina, from Madhya Pradesh, shared her experience of benefitting from Janaushadhi Yojana.

“My son has some medical issues. I used to buy Rs 5,000 medicines for him per month and could not afford it. But my neighbour told me about affordable medicines available at ‘Modi Ji ki Dukaan’. I went there and purchased medicines for Rs 2,000 only. I am happy that Modi Ji is helping us,” she added.

PM further said, "We are proud of our Scientists as today, we have 'Made in India' vaccines for our country and for the world. COVID19 vaccination is being done for free at government hospitals and at the cost of Rs 250 at private hospitals. I have also taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine".

देश को आज अपने वैज्ञानिकों पर गर्व है कि हमारे पास मेड इन इंडिया वैक्सीन अपने लिए भी है और दुनिया की मदद करने के लिए भी है।



हमारी सरकार ने यहां भी देश के गरीबों का, मध्यम वर्ग का विशेष ध्यान रखा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 7, 2021

आज सरकारी अस्पतालों में कोरोना का फ्री टीका लगाया जा रहा है।

प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में दुनिया में सबसे सस्ता यानि सिर्फ 250 रुपए का टीका लगाया जा रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 7, 2021

'Seva and Rozgar'

PM Modi stated that PM Janaushadhi Pariyojana is being run across the country for poor and middle-income families. This yojana is a medium of 'Seva and Rozgar' as it also provides employment opportunities to the youth. As part of the scheme, sanitary pads for girls are available at Rs 2.5.

जनऔषधि योजना को देश के कोने-कोने में चलाने वाले और इसके कुछ लाभार्थियों से मेरी जो चर्चा हुई है, उससे स्पष्ट है कि ये योजना गरीब और मध्यम वर्गीय परिवारों की बहुत बड़ा साथी बन रही है।



ये योजना सेवा और रोज़गार दोनों का माध्यम बन रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 7, 2021

"More than 11 crore sanitary napkins sold at Janaushadhi centres. Supplements for pregnant women also made available under Janaushadh Janani. With over 1000 Janaushadhi centres being run by women, the scheme empowers them," PM added.

PM further said, "The effort of the government today is that no one should remain deprived of the benefits of medical science. Over the years, there has been an attempt to end all forms of discrimination in medical treatment. Aiming to make treatment affordable and accessible for the public, the government are bringing new policies and programs".

बीते वर्षों में इलाज में आने वाले हर तरह के भेदभाव को समाप्त करने का प्रयास किया गया है, इलाज को हर गरीब तक पहुंचाया गया है।



ज़रूरी दवाओं को, हार्ट स्टेंट्स को, नी सर्जरी से जुड़े उपकरणों की कीमत को कई गुना कम कर दिया गया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 7, 2021

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana

This initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. With all districts of the country covered, the number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,499. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines will be cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.

