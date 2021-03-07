PM Modi To Dedicate 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra In Shillong To Nation Via Video Conferencing

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations via video conferencing, he will also dedicate the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of HealthMedical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda will also be present on the occasion.

On Saturday, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi and informed about his presence during the celebrations. He said, "Tomorrow's day is very important in the public health sector of the country. On the occasion of 'Janaushadhi Day', I will dedicate the 7500th 'Janaushadhi Kendra' to the nation through video conferencing at 10 am. I will also communicate with the beneficiaries on this occasion".

देश के जन स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में कल का दिन बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। 'जनऔषधि दिवस' के अवसर पर सुबह 10 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 7500वें 'जनऔषधि केंद्र' को राष्ट्र को समर्पित करूंगा। इस मौके पर लाभार्थियों से भी संवाद करूंगा। https://t.co/yoL9xP4mKq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2021

PM will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also give awards to stakeholders by recognizing their excellent work.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana

This initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. With all districts of the country covered, the number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines will be cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.

Janaushadhi Diwas

With the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi' (Service as well as employment)- an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, in order to create more awareness about the Janaushadhi. The last day of the week i.e. March 7 will be celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'.

PM Modi To Address Rally in West Bengal

To strengthen the BJP's presence in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address another mega rally in the poll-bound state at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday. As the political tussle intensifies in the state, PM Modi, in response to the demand of local BJP leaders will cover 23 districts of West Bengal in about 20 rallies. His Sunday rally will mark the end of the saffron party's highly-successful "Poriborton Yatra", which was helmed by several central leaders, drawing in massive crowds.

(With ANI Inputs)

