BJP's Nadda Hails PM Modi's CAA Decision; Slams Congress For 'vote Bank' Politics

BJP national working President JP Nadda on Wednesday took a scathing attack at the Congress government as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Nadda was addressing an election meeting at Sarath in Deoghar district, where he took an apparent jibe at the Congress leaders for unnecessarily opposing CAA and targetted the party on 'vote bank' politics.

He further lauded PM Modi saying that he has changed the culture of politics which now, is service to the people, development and saving the country from destructive forces.

"Respected Prime Minister has done the work of giving citizenship in India to religiously persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Congress is doing the politics of vote bank and misleading the country on CAA. But this country is very strong, it is not going to be misguided," Nadda Tweeted

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान और बांग्लादेश में धार्मिक आधार पर प्रताड़ित अल्पसंख्यकों को भारत में नागरिकता देने का कार्य किया है।



कांग्रेस CAA पर देश को गुमराह करने की और वोट बैंक की राजनीति कर रही है।



लेकिन यह देश बहुत मजबूत है, गुमराह होने वाला नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/HiMrH8bkkz — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 18, 2019

READ: NRC, CAA are "mischief" of Cong, BJP, says Kumaraswamy

READ: 'Congress behind trouble in varsities, CAA not anti-Muslim': BJP's Shahnawaz

Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Modi For CAA

Responding to PM Modi's challenge to the Opposition, Congress UP (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, stated that the 'fail PM wanted to divide India', while addressing a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand. Slamming the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) which left 19 lakh off the list, she said that the entire exercise was a failure. Talking about the amended Citizenship Act, she stated that the Prime Minister had answers to the protesting students and Assamese citizens.

"They have given only empty promises and this 'fail Prime Minister' only wants to divide you. When the debate about the receding economy was underway, they (NDA) introduced new laws to divide you. In Assam, investing 1600 crores they implemented NRC. Then it was discovered lakhs of Indians were absent from the list, failing NRC in Assam," she said.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE updates: SC refuses stay on Act; hearing scheduled on Jan 22

READ: Delhi: Anti-CAA Protest Erupts In Seelampur Area