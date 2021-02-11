Home Minister Amit Shah Proclaims 'No Muslim Will Lose Citizenship Due To CAA', Slams Oppn

Addressing a 'Poriboton' rally in Bengal's Thakurnagar, Home Minster Amit Shah on Thursday, spoke on CAA assuring that no Muslim will lose citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Lashing out at the Opposition for 'misleading people', Shah said that BJP only wished to give citizenship to people who have lived in India for 70 years. Amit Shah flagged off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Cooch Behar, earlier in the day, before holding a rally in Thakurnagar.

Shah on CAA: 'No Muslim will lose citizenship'

"The media and the Trinamool Congress want to hear about CAA. I will talk about CAA fearlessly. As soon as vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. CAA is Parliament's law, how can you stop it?," he said.

Later, he added, "Opposition is trying misleading people, they tell people that they will lose their citizenship. As the Home Minister of India, I want to say that no Muslim will lose their citizenship, There is no such provision in the law. We just want to give citizenship to people who are living here since 70 years and still are not citizens of this country."

CAA rules being framed: MHA

On February 2, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were being framed. The Act which has come into force on January 10, 2020, is yet to be widely used as the Centre is yet to frame the rules for the contentious law. Rai informed that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to 9 April and 9 July 2021, respectively to frame these rules. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had said rules of CAA are yet to be framed and the law will be acted upon after COVID vaccination is completed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after it refused to stay its implementation.

