CAA: Around 20 Protesting Madras University Students 'brought Outside' Campus

A section of students of Madras University who were protesting inside the University campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act was brought out by the police and taken to the police station.The police declined to comment if the students will be arrested or let off.

"About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were brought outside by police. Now, we are at the Triplicane police station," Ragu Prasath, a student coordinator said.

Determined to carry protest further

The students have said that they are determined to carry on with the protest further. Earlier in the day, actor-politician Kamal Haasan visited them to express his solidarity. Haasan was not allowed to enter the gate hence he spoke to them from outside the main gate.

A group of policemen was posted outside all colleges with gates closed so that the protestors do not go over to the roads. Students raised slogans against the government, BJP, its student wing ABVP and RSS. The protesting students were seeking withdrawal of the CAA. They were also protesting the police action on students of the Jamia Milia University in Delhi and opposing the proposed nationwide NRC.

Overseas protest

As the row of protests against CAA from Jamia Millia University, Aligarh Muslim University and JNU has spread across the country, the ripple effect of the protests has occurred across the world. Hundreds of students and representatives from diaspora and workers' groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the CAA and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Top educational institutions across the world such as Oxford, Harward, Yale and MIT witnessed protests where students and scholars staged demonstrations against the suppression by police on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

(With PTI inputs)

