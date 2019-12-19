The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CAA Explained: MHA Spokesperson Clarifies Assertions Regarding The Act

General News

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took to the microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday evening and explained the provisions of CAA

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
CAA

The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson  took to the microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday evening and explained the provisions of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. MHA explained how CAA is not applicable to any Indian citizen and clarified a few other assertions regarding the Act. The spokesperson also explained how the Act provides citizenship to the minority communities persecuted in foreign countries.  

MHA explains CAA 

Read: Jamia violence: Supriya Sule seeks 'thorough inquiry' in police action

Read: Assam protests: Police firing death toll rises to four amid anti-CAB demonstrations

Statistic related to citizenship 

Talking about how the minority communities from the foreign countries have been given citizenship in India in the last six years the spokesperson further listed down a few important numbers. The statement also added that the majority communities, if required, will continue getting Citizenship in India provided they follow the eligibility criteria. MHA also highlighted how time and again India has given citizenship to refugees living in India. 

Read: Should confiscate properties of all who destroy public property: Sadhguru on CAA protests

Read: Manmohan Singh appeals to 'strengthen Sonia & Rahul Gandhi's hands; give Congress power'

‘CAA does not target any religious communities’ 

'Protecting the interests of indigenous people'

Anti-CAA protests by students  

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors allegedly torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said. 

After the student and police clash, a few students were detained. The Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students.   

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES