'BJP Trying To Make Karnataka Another Kashmir': Siddaramaiah Slams Violent CAA Protests

Mangaluru is on high alert after Thursday's violence in which two people were killed during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to news agency PTI, a curfew is in place and movement of people has been scarce. Targeting the BJP state government, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the Yediyurappa government is trying to make Karnataka "another Kashmir".

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah wrote that all the rights enshrined in the Constitution are curtailed and Congress party leaders, who had gone to see the situation, have been detained in Mangaluru airport.

State govt led by @BSYBJP is trying to make Karnataka as another Kashmir. All the rights enshrined in the Constitution is curtailed.



Our party leaders, who had gone to see the situation, have been detained in Mangaluru airport. I condemn this act to silence us.#RevokeSec144 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 20, 2019

'Situation is absolutely peaceful'

The situation in violence-hit Mangaluru is "absolutely peaceful" and "under control," a senior police official said on Friday. Educational institutions were closed on Friday. "Situation in Mangaluru city is absolutely peaceful, no incident has been reported in the night, police have been deployed all across the city. Curfew is in force till midnight of December 22 and all internet services have been suspended in public interest," Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha told media. He also said there was no need to panic as the situation was fully in control and there were police personnel deployed all across the city.

2 killed in police firing on Thursday

Two persons were killed in a police firing on Thursday as a protest against the CAA had turned violent in Mangaluru. Police had lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse protesters in Mangaluru, as thousands of demonstrators hit the streets in many cities and towns across Karnataka on Thursday defying prohibitory orders. Despite prohibitory orders as demonstrations had turned violent in Mangaluru. The Karnataka government had on Thursday night also issued a notification prohibiting mobile internet data service of all service providers for the next 48 hour in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district.

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

(with PTI inputs)