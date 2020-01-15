CAA Stir Reaches Wankhede Stadium During India-Australia ODI

Fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday were seen protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wearing t-shirts with different messages as the current political environment in the country seeped into the stands during the first ODI between India and Australia.

A group of students reached Wankhede stadium in t-shirts, which read "No CAA, No NRC, No NPR". As the students grabbed eye-balls with their bold move at an international match, a section of the crowd started chanting Modi-Modi.

Videos later emerged of what were reportedly private security guards in the stadium speaking to the fans. According to reports, others alleged that the guards did not allow fans to wear garments that are black in color.

Protesters who came to wankhede stadium wearing anti #CAA_NRC_NPR messages t shirts were asked to leave the stadium. Same time crowd in the ground started chanting 'MODI MODI'. All of them are out of the venue now. #INDvsAUS #indvsaustralia2020 pic.twitter.com/I2uP3Z4qQA — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) January 14, 2020

The social media was abuzz that people wearing black clothing were not allowed inside the stadium by security guards fearing protests, but a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council official claimed that no such diktat was issued.

"There was no diktat about any colour, no posters of any sort were permitted inside the stadium as it was the instruction from the local police," the MCA member said.

About CAA

The passing of the contentious CAA, which was notified on January 10, has been met with protests across the country. The law grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees in India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014, on grounds of religious persecution in their home countries.

