BCCI Reveals Indian Cricket Team's Best Juggler Ahead Of India Vs Australia ODI

Cricket fans will be excited as the two giants of the game - India and Australia, face each other in a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday. The first match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is expected to see the debut of Australia's new batting superstar Marnus Labuschagne. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is doing its part in getting the fans ready for the match as they have shared many moments online from the team's training sessions.

Rohit Sharma turns into juggler ahead of Mumbai clash

The BCCI's Instagram account shared a few snapshots from Team India's practice session on Monday and one of these showed vice-captain Rohit Sharma exhibiting his juggling skills. Sharma has been candidly captured as he juggles three white balls much to the amazement of his teammates. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was spotted looking in amazement towards his vice-captain's fascinating feat. Have a look at the pictures:

These photos by the BCCI also confirm that Rohit Sharma is in good health and will be a part of the playing XI in Tuesday's clash. On Sunday, reports started surfacing of the Indian vice-captain getting hurt on his right thumb during Team India's practice and several speculations floated around his participation in the first game. The BCCI then posted a video of Rohit practising hard on Monday and there were no mentions of any thumb niggles.

India vs Australia: A thrilling encounter ahead

India and Australia have been two of the most dominant teams in world cricket throughout 2019 and the encounter at the Wankhede Stadium could be a treat to watch for cricket fans worldwide. This is Australia's first ODI since their defeat to England in the World Cup semi-finals of July 2019. India come off a strong series victory against the Windies in December 2019.

(Image Courtesy: Indian cricket team official Instagram video)

