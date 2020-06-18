CAIT, Indian Traders Vow To Boycott Chinese Goods Following LAC Faceoff

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on June 16 announced that hundreds of traders have vowed to support the traders body's national movement to boycott Chinese goods and products and encourage Indian goods. The move came following border escalations between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

According to the reports, 20 Indian army jawans were martyred while the Chinese authorities said that they would not come up with the number of their casualties as a goodwill gesture.

@TEAMCAIT officially launches the #BoycottChineseProducts campaign today via video press conference.Our nationwide campaign will be “ भारतीय सामान- हमारा अभिमान “/ “Indian Goods- Our Pride”.Traders & consumers will unite to reduce Chinese imports by 1 Lakh crore by December 2021 pic.twitter.com/RjSMcN4Naz — CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS ( CAIT) (@TEAMCAIT) June 10, 2020

Call to boycott Chinese goods

The CAIT also urged the government to take major steps such as withdrawing investment by Chinese companies into Indian startups and companies and canceling Chinese contracts to send a strong message.

As per reports, CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal added that in the wake of recent developments, the Indian traders have taken a drastic measure to boycott China and also pledged to reduce Chinese imports by rupees one lakh crore until December 2021.

Bhartia urged the government to cancel all the government contracts to Chinese firms while Khandelwal shed light on the huge growth of Chinese investments in Indian startups and small scale businesses. He opined that the government should immediately put an end to the contract and to give a strong befitting reply to China.

PM Modi's Address

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on the current COVID-19 crisis, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He also requested the attending CMs and Union ministers to maintain two minutes of silence for the slain warriors.

Galwan Valley Faceoff

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash.

Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am.

Image: @TEAMCAIT/ Twitter