"China Is Invading Our Borders Just Like It Invaded Our Economy": Ashwani Mahajan

In the aftermath of the unfortunate development that took the lives of as many as 20 Indian soldiers, the RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has been sternly demanding the people of India to boycott all the Chinese products. The Manch's head, Ashwani Mahajan in an interview with Republic Media Network said "we should completely boycott Chinese products because this is not the first time the Chinese troops have done it to our soldiers. We should remember that China had isolated us on the global platform by patronizing terrorism and Pakistan. We have been asking are people to Boycott Chinese products and that has really worked in our favour. In 2017-18 the trade deficit with China was 63 billion dollars which has now come down to 48 billion dollars."

He went on to say that "This is a fact that the government has also risen to the occasion in imposing hefty duties, tariffs on Chinese goods which has led to the situation but even today many of the Chinese companies trying to enter our market through various means. For instance, two days ago, there was an opening of the financial bids for the Meerut-Delhi highway and rapid rail transport corridor where China has given a very low tender and we have requested the Indian government to give the deal to an Indian company. Since the project is very adjacent to Delhi, they may gain access to many strategic and sensitive information about our country which will further compromise the security. It also doesn't fall in line with prime minister Narendra Modi's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat that he has been advocating in his speeches recently."

"Apart from all this, they have also been investing brutally in our startups and with that, they are trying to gain a foothold in the Indian market cunningly. We need to be very cautious about the Chinese invasion in our country. Now they have started invading our borders after having being done with our economy. We had been asking our countrymen to Boycott Chinese products from the past 5 years, but the kind of response that we are getting now is amazing. The survey done by Swadeshi Jagran Manch says that over 90 percent of people are ready to Boycott Chinese products. Now, all the Chinese apps are getting deleted from phones owned by the Indians. It is a testimony to the fact that people are now ready to live without Chinese products which were anyway bad quality" he opined.

