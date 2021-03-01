CAIT To Launch Nationwide Agitation Against GST, E-Commerce; Alleges Malpractice Of Firms

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday announced that they would launch a nation-wide agitation against issues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on March 5, alleging malpractices of foreign e-commerce firms. However, the day-long 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh', called by the CAIT on February 26, had evoked a lukewarm response.

Traders Protest Against Fuel Prices, GST

On Friday, the CAIT had called for a day-long nationwide strike against the GST, fuel price hike, E-Way bill. All commercial markets are to remain shut. The traders across the country are demanding an assessment of the provisions of the GST regime. In a statement, CAIT had said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will witness the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' to protest against some of the 'distorted amendments' made recently in the GST rules. CAIT's Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal had said that there have been more than 950 amendments to GST in the last 4 years which increased the burden on traders. The demand is to abolish the stringent provisions of GST and simplify the process.

Meanwhile, on February 20, the Ministry of Finance on Saturday informed that the Centre has released Rs 1 lakh crore as GST compensation to the states and the Union Territories since October 2020. The Ministry on Friday released the 17th weekly installment of Rs 5,000 crore to the 23 states and three UTs ( Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry) under the special borrowing window which was set up in October last year.

