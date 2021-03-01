Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Constant On March 1 Across States, See Full Price List Here

The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant in all Indian states, on Monday. The per barrel crude price on March 1 is $65.54 (Rs 4,822.60) compared to $61.66 (Rs 4,537.95) on February 28. The Union Minister for Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan recently in an awkward statement said that the hike in the prices of fuel is 'due to winters' and that the rates will normalise in summer. However, he had earlier observed that the hike is mainly due to the variation in the price of crude oil.

Here's a list of petrol & diesel prices across all Indian states, as of March 1, 2022:

Petrol prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Petrol Price today - 87.24/ L

Assam Petrol Price today - 87.69/ L

New Delhi Petrol price today - 91.17/ L

Bihar Petrol price today - 93.48/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price today - 89.62/ L

Gujarat Petrol Price - 88.20/ L

Haryana Petrol price today - 89.25/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.11/ L

J&K Petrol price today - 92.67/ L

Jharkhand Petrol price today - 88.52/ L

Karnataka Petrol price today - 93.84/ L

Kerala Petrol price today - 91.64/ L

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Price today - 99.25/ L

Maharashtra Petrol Price today - 97.87/ L

Odisha Petrol Price today - 91.90/ L

Punjab Petrol Price today - 90.21/ L

Rajasthan Petrol Price today - 97.72/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price today - 93.59/ L

Telangana Petrol price today - 94.79/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.23/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price today - 89.89/ L

West Bengal Petrol price today - 91.35/ L

Diesel prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price today - 81.47/ L

Bihar Diesel price today - 86.73/ L

Chattisgarh Disesl price today - 88.24/ L

Gujarat Diesel price today - 87.64/ L

Assam Diesel price today - 81.92/ L

Haryana Diesel price today - 82.17/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.91/ L

J&K Diesel price today - 83.57/ L

Jharkhand Diesel price today - 86.09/ L

Karnataka Diesel price today - 86.00/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 86.23/ L

Madhya Pradesh Diesel Price today - 89.82/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price today - 88.23/ L

Odisha Diesel price today - 88.79/ L

Punjab Diesel price today - 82.43/ L

Rajasthan Diesel price today - 89.98/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price today - 86.94/ L

Telangana Diesel price today - 88.86/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price today - 81.75/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price today - 82.12/ L

West Bengal Diesel price today - 84.35/ L

