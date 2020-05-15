Calcutta HC To Hear Plea On Law And Order Situation In Hooghly District On May 16

On Friday, a Calcutta High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan and Arijit Banerjee posted for hearing on May 16 the matter on the alleged grave law and order situation in the Hooghly district. The petitioner-in-person advocate Priyanka Tibrewal claimed that several persons were in hiding and are not receiving the help of the police. Meanwhile, the bench asked Tibrewal, a member of BJP to submit a list of the persons in hiding to the Advocate General's office so that appropriate action could be taken.

The Hooghly clashes

Clashes had erupted in the Telinipara area of Hooghly district in the previous week after members of a particular community were reportedly taunted as 'corona' by some people belonging to another community. Thereafter, shops were ransacked and bombs were hurled in Telinipara and the adjoining Chandannagar and Sreerampore areas after which the police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation. So far, at least 129 persons have been arrested in connection with these incidents.

Accusing a section of BJP leaders of allegedly instigating communal clashes, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee promised that the culprits would not be spared and strict action would be taken. BJP Lok Sabha MPs Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh were not allowed by the police to visit the clash-affected areas on Wednesday. Moreover, they also wanted to meet Hooghly District Magistrate Y Ratnakar Rao.

But, Rao could not meet them as he was reportedly attending a video conference. However, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim visited the areas and directed the police and administration to offer compensation to those individuals whose houses and properties had been destroyed. While the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in the aforesaid areas have been withdrawn, the internet services are expected to be restored in phases.

Hooghly DM has refused to meet me and Barrackpore MP @ArjunSingh about the Telenipara riot. This is nothing new - complete politicisation of the bureaucracy in West Bengal. They take orders from Nabanna only and don’t work neutrally. The result is Telenipara, Malda and Tikiapara. pic.twitter.com/r31fvRYMAL — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) May 13, 2020

(With PTI inputs)