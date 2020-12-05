Canada's Concern About well-being Of Indian Farmers Is 'nothing But Hypocrisy': BJP

BJP foreign affairs chief Vijay Chauthaiwale slammed Canada's take on farmers' protest by calling it 'nothing but hypocrisy'. Calling out Canada for 'scarce interest' in the growth and well-being of the Indian farmers, BJP's foreign affairs chief stated that PM Modi has prioritised farmers with the new farm laws, but Canada does not want to acknowledge it. This comes just days after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced support for the agitating farmers which did not bode well with the Indian leadership.

"Canada's criticism of India on farmer's issues is nothing but hypocrisy. Canada is a strident critic of MSP and other agriculture policies at the WTO and often questions India’s domestic agriculture measures including food and livelihood security," said the BJP foreign affairs chief.

"Canada seeks increased market access"

Highlighting that Canada is a member of the Cairns Group of Agricultural exporters, BJP's Vijay Chauthaiwale alleged that the country's sole aim in the WTO negotiations is to seek 'increased market access' in India and other such countries along with a reduction in the 'agriculture subsidies' even if they are at 'subsistence-level', that are provided to the domestic producers. Earlier on Friday, Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel was summoned by India to point out that the comments made by the Canadian leadership are 'unacceptable interference'. Vijay Chauthaiwale tagged Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and High Commissioner Nadir Patel in the series of tweets where he slammed Canda's stand against MSP and farm laws.

"Canada is a member of the Cairns Group of Agri exporters, whose objective in WTO negotiations is to seek increased market access in countries like India. It seeks reduction in the Agri subsidies provided to domestic producers, even if such subsidies are subsistence-level. It also opposes import restrictions to protect India's farmers. The questions posed by Canada to India regarding India’s Agri policies in WTO are evidence of the fact that Canada has a scarce interest in the genuine well-being of Indian farmers and agriculture producers. PM Narendra Modi Ji has given topmost priority to enhance farmers' income by increasing MSP, giving better access to technology and providing adequate insurance cover for Agri products against natural calamities. Unfortunately, Canada has refused to acknowledge it," said BJP's Vijay Chauthaiwale in the series of tweets.

Justin Trudeau wades into Farmers' protest row

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests in India, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday voiced support for the agitating farmers. During a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Justin Trudeau expressed his concerns over the farmers' protests. In addition, Trudeau also confirmed that his government has raised the issue through 'multiple means' with Indian authorities, though he didn't appear to get into the nature of the impasse and voiced his concern for friends and family at home. On the day of his remarks as well, the MEA had let Canada know in no uncertain terms that his remarks were unwarranted.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes."

