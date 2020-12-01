India Slams 'ill-informed & Unwarranted' Remarks As Canada's Trudeau Enters Farmers Row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same. India has issued a statement in response to Trudeau and some other Canadian leaders who are commenting on the internal affairs of the country.

'These are unwarranted especially when...'

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that these "ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country." The statement added that it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misinterpreted for political purposes.

"We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes," the MEA statement said.

'Canada will always be there...'

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau on Monday (local time) said Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. "I would be remiss if I didn't start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends," Trudeau said.

"I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," he added.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Trudeau has routinely managed to make faux-pas with regards to India, though while there was a question mark over his intent in being caught in various pro-Khalistani incidents in the past, it is clear that his meddling on this occasion is deliberate.

