EAM Jaishankar Likely To Skip Canada-led Meet After Trudeau's Remark On Farmers' Protest

New Delhi has expressed its disapproval over remarks of Canadian Justin Trudeau on the ongoing farmers protest in India. However, Trudeau has reiterated his support on Saturday and sources have learnt that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will skip the meeting of the Canada-led group of foreign ministers, as a mark of protest. The meeting is scheduled for December 7 and is about finalising a strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as India has expressed its disapproval on the comments made by Canada PM Justin Trudeau over the ongoing farmers' protest in India, Trudeau has reiterated support for the protest. On Friday, in a press conference, when Trudeau was asked about the soured ties with India and the stern reaction of New Delhi against his initial comments on farmers' protest, he said that Canada will always stand up for "right to peaceful protest and human rights". Even though Trudeau didn't name India, and included that Canada supports "human rights anywhere around the world", his remarks come hours after India summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and categorically stated that it is India's "internal matter."

Justin Trudeau said, "Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest and human rights anywhere around the world and we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue. Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest and human rights around the world."

Earlier while addressing a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Justin Trudeau expressed his concerns over the farmers' protests. "I would be remiss if I didn't' start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about the families and friends. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to Indian authorities, to highlight our concerns."

MEA summons Canadian High Commissioner

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastavahas responded to Justin Trudeau's remarks, saying: "We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes."

India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and issued a stern demarche. The press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said, "These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security. We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism."

